Next launch of cargo spacecraft set for mid-August at Baikonur Cosmodrome

The Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft, delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome November last year, is set to take off on August 15, 2024, according to Kazakhstan’s plan of spacecraft launches, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Before the launch, the spacecraft underwent in full a series of autonomous tests of onboard systems, service equipment and hardware.

Following the comprehensive, pneumatic and vacuum and acceptance testing, the specialists of the experimental engineering plant of ‘Energy’ Rocket and Space Corporation, conducted the final inspection before loading it on the railway transport unit, the press service of Roscosmos said.

To note, on May 30, 2024, the Progress MS-27 freighter was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Recently, Soyuz-2.1a rockets set to put into orbit the Soyuz MS-26 transport manned vehicle and the Progress MS-29 cargo spacecraft arrived at Baikonur. The Soyuz MS-26 is to be launched to the ISS on September 11, 2024, with the prime crew of the new visiting mission to the ISS to include Russian astronauts Aleksey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Donald Pettit.

The takeoff of the Progress MS-29 cargo spacecraft is scheduled for this fall.