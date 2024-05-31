Next meeting of CSTO Ministers of Defense set to take place in Astana this fall

Head of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zhakssylykov summed up the results of the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CSTO member states, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Zhakssylykov announced the outcomes of the work of the Organization’s consultative and executive body on the interaction of the member states in the field of military policy, military construction as well as military and technological cooperation.

According to him, the sides agreed to continue regular exchanges of information in the wake of a monitoring of the military and political circumstance, trends of its development to elaborate joint measures.

Following the meeting, a number of documents regarding preparation and conducing drills, equipment of the Collective forces, work of the Joint Staff, measures for joint drills in 2025 and their financing were signed, Zhakssylykov said.

The next meeting of the CSTO Ministers of Defense is set to take place this November in Astana ahead of the Collective Security Council session. The event is to take place as part of Kazakhstan’s presidency of the CSTO.

Earlier it was reported that a number of documents aimed at equipping forces with advanced armaments had been signed following the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Almaty.