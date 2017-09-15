Next meeting on Syrian conflict in Astana scheduled for late October

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Participants of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement (Astana process) have decided to hold the next high-level meeting on Syria in the Kazakh capital in late October, Kazinform reports.

The guarantor countries - Iran, Russia and Turkey - reiterated their intention to continue working on the provisions of the memorandum as of May 4, 2017 and other resolutions adopted within the framework of the Astana process. They expressed gratitude to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakhstani authorities for hosting the 6th International High-Level Meeting on Syria in Astana.

The guarantor states revealed their plans to hold the next meeting on the Syrian conflict in Astana in late October.



Earlier at the meeting, Iran, Russia and Turkey agreed to set up de-escalation zones in Eastern Ghouta, the provinces of Idlib, Homs, Latakia, Aleppo and Hama for six months.



The guarantor states also plan to deploy observers to the de-escalation zone in Idlib region.