Next round of Astana Process on Syria to take place 14-15 May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs that the guarantor states of the Astana Process have confirmed that the Ninth International High-Level Meeting on Syria will be held on May 14-15, 2018 in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Apart from guarantor states of Iran, Russia and Turkey, the delegations of the government and opposition groups of Syria were invited to the meeting, with the UN, the USA and Jordan acting as observers, the official website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reports.



According to the information received from the guarantor states, during the Astana talks, the sides intend to consider the current situation in Syria, including in the de-escalation zones, discuss humanitarian and confidence-building measures, and coordinate further steps to promote crisis settlement in Syria.