Next Summit of Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States to take place in Baku

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM "The next Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States will take place in 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan," Bagdad Amreyev, the Secretary General of Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States, told journalists.

The next summit will focus on the organization's restructuring concept, proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The other Heads of State supported the concept. The secretary general is charged to generalize all the suggestions and bring it up for discussion at the next summit.



As for the current summit, the secretary general noted, that the joint declaration adopted reflects all the directions of the organization's activity, and the Turkic states development concept.