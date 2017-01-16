Neymar named world's most expensive player

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barcelona's forward Neymar was named the most expensive player in the world by CIES Football Observatory, organization's website reads.

According to it, Neymar's transfer value is 246.8 million € - far more than his teammate's Lionel Messi (170.5 M €). Third is French Paul Pogba of Manchester United (155.3 M €).

Best player of 2016, European champion and Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo is only seventh on the list (126.5 M €). The most expensive goalkeeper of the planet is Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak (59.8 M €). The most expensive defender is Hector Bellerin of Arsenal (70.3 M €). Attacking midfielder with the highest transfer value in the world is Dele Alli from the Hotspurs (110.5 M €).

In total, CIES Football Observatory reviewed top 100 most expensive players in the world. The last on the list is the midfielder of English West Ham Micheyl Antonio (36.2 M €).

It is worth noting that most players on the list represent English clubs - 41 out of 100. There are also 25 players of Spanish, 16 - Italian 12 - German and 6 - French teams.