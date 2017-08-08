NGC Megastructures featuring Kazakhstan's EXPO pavilion to premiere on August 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new episode of National Geographic Channel's Megastructures series featuring the Nur Alem sphere will premiere on August 10, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The episode mostly revolves around the construction of Nur Alem pavilion, the world's largest spherical building, however, it also shows other structures including the new railway station and airport in Astana.

NGC's executive producer Ivan Bouso admits that filming this episode was more interesting than even the one about Burj Khalifa in Dubai. According to him, the skyscraper is a skyscraper no matter the height, while the sphere can also produce electricity.





Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev also took part in the filming of the episode and told about the history of the country's new capital, which was built in the middle of the Kazakh steppes almost from scratch.

The preview of the 45-minute "Astana: the city of the future" was held today in the Kazakh capital. Its world premiere is scheduled for August 10.

According to the head of the Tourism Promotion Department of Astana EXPO-2017, Allen Chaizhunusov, the episode will be aired in more than 170 countries in 37 languages.