Ángel Di María seals move from Manchester United to PSG for £44.3m

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Manchester United have confirmed the sale of Ángel Di María to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Argentinian moving to the Ligue 1 side in a £44.3m deal after passing a medical in Qatar.

The Argentina winger arrived in Doha, where the French club's owners are based, from South America on Sunday for talks with PSG officials before the medical. He will be presented by his new club at a press conference in Paris at 5.30pm BST on Thursday. Di María, 27, joined United from Real Madrid for a British record £59.7m fee a year ago but after a promising start to life with Louis van Gaal's team, his form deserted him and he started only one of United's final 10 games of last season. In January his family were the victims of an attempted burglary at his home in Cheshire, when three men used scaffolding poles to smash patio doors before fleeing empty-handed when an alarm went off. The French champions initially offered £28.5m (€40m) for Di María but that was rejected by United. His transfer could accelerate Van Gaal's moves to sign Pedro from Barcelona, with reports in Spain suggesting the winger will be allowed to leave if a bid of €25m (£17.5m) is received. Van Gaal has already bolstered his midfield for the new season with the signings of Memphis Depay, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin and is expected to secure the winger Ashley Young to a new contract, though it appears his principal target Sergio Ramos will be staying at Real Madrid. Kazinform has learnt from The Guardian .