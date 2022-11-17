EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:18, 17 November 2022 | GMT +6

    NGO sounds alarm over rising poverty in France

    None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM - Poverty is worsening in France, a non-governmental relief organization warned on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to Catholic Relief’s annual report, 48% of households that asked for help from the organization in 2021 did not have a sufficient budget to feed themselves.

    After paying bills and unavoidable expenses, one in two households had €295 ($305.2) available to finish the month. This represents a balance of less than €5 ($5.17) per day per person. The organization estimates that the minimum food requirement is €7 ($7.24).

    Some 75% of aid recipients are new to Catholic Relief. Due to the energy crisis and rising prices in 2022, the organization expects the situation to worsen.

    «These families are already doing a lot to reduce their electricity and gas consumption, how are they going to manage if prices are going to rise by 15% next year?» Veronique Devise, the president of the Catholic Relief, questioned while speaking to La Depeche newspaper.

    The organization calls for raising minimum social benefits to 40% of the median income and adjusting them for inflation.


    Photo: aa.com.tr

    Tags:
    Economy World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!