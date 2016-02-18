EN
    07:06, 18 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Nibali is 2nd at Oman Tour second stage

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The second stage of Oman Tour came to an end. The cyclers had to overcome the distance of 162 km.

    Norwegian cycler Edvald Boasson Hagen, who is a member of Dimension Data, finished the first. Vincenzo Nibali, an Italian sportsman from Astana Pro Team, came the second. Belgian cycler Greg Van Avermat from BMC showed the third result, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    Jakob Fuglsang became the 7th, Andriy Grivko – 23rd, Valerio Agnoli – 55th, Michele Scarponi – 68th, Artyom Zakharov – 84th, Dias Omirzakov – 97th and Andrea Guardini- 101st.

