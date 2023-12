ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Captain of Kazakhstan cycling team "Astana" Vincenzo NIbali finished second at the one-day Coppa Agostoni race - Giro delle Brianze, a Vesti.kz correspondent informs.

Italian cyclist Davide Rebellin of "CCC Sprandi Polkowice" team finished the 198.2 km long race first. Nibali was second and Niccolo Bonifazio of "Lampre-Merida" team was third.