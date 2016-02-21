Nibali - winner of the Tour of Oman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The world's famous multiday cycling race - Tour of Oman - has ended today, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Norwegian cyclist Alexander Kristoff from Katyusha won the final stage. Belgian Zico Waeytens from Giant-Alpecin came the second. Danish Søren Kragh finished the third.

Vincenzo Nibali finished the 21st and retained the first position in total score.

Tour of Oman. Sixth stage.

The Wave Muscat - Matrah Corniche. 130.5 km.

1. Alexander Kristoff (Norway, Katyusha) - 3:01:18

2. Zico Waeytens (Belgium, Giant-Alpecin)

3. Søren Kragh (Denmark, Giant-Alpecin)

21. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, Astana)

Total score:

1. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, Astana) - 2:25:25.