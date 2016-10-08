Nice autumnal weather expected in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nice weather will settle in in most regions of Kazakhstan today. However, according to Kazhydromet, chances of precipitation will persist in northern and eastern Kazakhstan.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions in the morning.



Wing with gusts reaching up to 15-20 mps will hit Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions.



High fire hazard is forecast for South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.