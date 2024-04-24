Nice spring weather to give way to showers in Kazakhstan midweek

Short-lived burst of nice spring weather will give way to rainy conditions in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, national weather agency, southern and northwestern Kazakhstan are most likely to observe showers on April 25-27. Chances of a mix of rain and snow will be high in the northwest at night.

Heavy downpours, hail and squall are possible in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. Gusty wind and foggy conditions are predicted in parts of the country. The rest of Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather.

Cold snap will gradually shift to southern Kazakhstan bringing the temperatures down through much of the week. The mercury will read 0, -12°C at night and +10, +20°C at daytime in the south, while in northern Kazakhstan it will dip as low as 0, -8°C at night and +5, +13°C at daytime.