    11:13, 15 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Nice terrorist attack: Truck driver identified as 31-year-old city resident born in Tunisia

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - As is known, 80 people were killed on Thursday night in French Nice when a truck rammed into a crowd watching Bastille Day fireworks.

    The driver of the truck was later killed. Witnesses reported gunshots early on. As a result, 80 people were killed including children and over 100 people are injured.

    The French mass media already reported that the driver of the truck was identified as 31-year-old Nice city resident born in Tunisia

    According to eyewitnesses, the truck was swerving down the road for 1.2 miles running over people.

     

