Nice weather continues in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that fair weather without precipitation will rule the day in Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, rain showers will persist only in eastern, northern and western Kazakhstan. Chances of fog will be high in northern, northwestern and eastern Kazakhstan.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.



Fog will blanket Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



Dust storm is forecast for Kyzylorda region.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.