Nice weather expected in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rains, thunderstorms, bleak wind and hail will torment western and northwestern Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet. The rest of the country will enjoy nice weather without precipitation.

Meteorologists predict that fog will blanket North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.