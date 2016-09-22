Nice weather forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nice weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today. Only eastern, northwestern and western Kazakhstan will be doused by rain showers. According to Kazhydromet, fog will descend on southwestern, northern, northwestern, central and eastern parts of the country.

Gusts of wind will reach up to 15-20 mps in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions.



Dust storm may hit Zhambyl region.



Fog will blanket Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.



Temperature is forecast to drop in Akmola and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.