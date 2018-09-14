EN
    11:34, 14 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Nice weather in store for Kazakhstan this weekend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather without precipitation this coming weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The weather conditions in most regions of Kazakhstan will still be affected by an anticyclone on September 15-17. However, due to cold air masses from Western Siberia chilly weather will linger in some parts of Kazakhstan.

    Occasional showers are forecast for hit eastern and western Kazakhstan on Monday.

