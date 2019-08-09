Nice weather in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Only the north, east, southeast, and center of the country will see occasional showers with thunderstorms, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and West Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Almaty, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of squall and hail will be high in Karaganda region.

Patches of fog will blanket parts of Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning.

Fervent heat is set to grip Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire hazard is expected to linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.