Nice weather to linger across Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will enjoy another day without precipitation today, October 4. Only western Kazakhstan may see occasional showers. Patches of fog and gusty wind are forecast for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Fog will blanket Atyrau, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.



High fire hazard will persist in Turkestan, Mangistau, most part of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Atyrau, parts of Almaty, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.