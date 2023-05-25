EN
    07:40, 25 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Nick Jr TV Channel programs to be dubbed and broadcast in Kazakh

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The well-known children’s TV Channel Nick Jr animated preschool programming will be dubbed and broadcast in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry’s press service.

    With an aim to develop children’s content in the state language the project on translating Nickelodeon’s programs in Kazakh has been realized in Kazakhstan since 2021. 465 hours of Nickelodeon’s programs were translated into Kazakh in 2021, 345 hours were broadcast in 2022.


