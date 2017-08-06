Nick Vujicic denies being a part of Synergy Forum in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Australian motivational speaker and philanthropist Nick Vujicic will not be taking part in the Synergy Global Forum Almaty 2017, he said in a YouTube video.





Vujicic denied having any connections to the event and urged people not to believe everything they see on the Internet. The author also said that, currently, he and his team are trying to make the organizers of the Forum take down his photos from their advertisement.

Earlier, the media reported that Vujicic was coming to Kazakhstan as a guest speaker at the Synergy Global Forum, which will be held in Almaty on December 1 and 2, 2017.

Nick Vujicic is an Australian Christian evangelist and motivational speaker born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare disorder characterized by the absence of arms and legs. He is one of the seven known surviving individuals planet-wide who live with the syndrome.His first book, Life Without Limits: Inspiration for a Ridiculously Good Life, was published by Random House in 2010 and has been translated into more than 30 languages including Russian.