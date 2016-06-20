Nico Rosberg wins F1 European Grand Prix in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - German driver Nico Rosberg from Mercedes AMG F1 team has won the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.

His result was 1:32:52.366.



Scuderia Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel came in second with 16.696 second lag, followed by Force India's Sergio Perez (+25.241).



Four drivers fell out of the race ahead of time.



Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat fell out of the race in lap 6, while Carlos Sainz fell out of the race in lap 33.



Further, Pascal Wehrlein from Manor Racing MRT fell out of the race in lap 40 due to the brake failure.



This is while Fernando Alonso from McLaren Honda was taken to the pit box in lap 42, trend.az reports.

Photograph: Dunbar/LAT/Rex/Shutterstock