Nicolas Cage: I would act in movie wearing Kazakh shapan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Hollywood star Nicolas Cage in Astana got into a Kazakh chapan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Oscar-winning actor visited the Kazakh National University of Arts and met with its students and professors.

After the university meeting, a table was set for the guest of honor. There, in the best traditions of Kazakh hospitality, President of the Kazakh National University of Arts Aiman Mussakhojayeva thrown a shapan (national dress) over the welcome guest's shoulders.

"Nicholas Cage was very pleased with the Kazakh shapan. He said that both the fabric and the color are good. According to him, he can even act in a film wearing shapan," Aiman Mussakhojayeva told Kazinform.

As previously reported , earlier Nicolas Cage and Astana Mayor Asset Issekeshev planted trees near the schoolchildren's palace.

Instead of walking along the red carpet, Nicolas Cage stepped aside to say hello to his fans at the opening ceremony of the 13th International Film Festival "Eurasia" in Astana on July 22.





The photo were provided by the Eurasia Film Festival press service.