Nicolas Sarkozy congratulates Elbasy on his jubilee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ex-President of France Nicolas Sarkozy wholeheartedly congratulated Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on his 80th birthday wishing him good health and wellbeing, the press service of Elbasy reads.

Nicolas Sarkozy highly praised the friendly relations with Nursultan Nazarbayev and highlighted the years of joint activities aimed at active development of cooperation between the two nations. Elbasy expressed gratitude for sincere congratulations and warm words paying attention to the importance of Kazakhstan-France Strategic Partnership Treaty signed in Paris in 2008.