Nicolas Vinokurov grabs gold in U23 individual time trial at Asian Road Championships in Almaty
On the third day of the Asian Road Cycling Championships held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Nicolas Vinokurov won the gold medal in the Under 23 individual time trial, covering the 34-kilometer distance in 45 minutes and 38 seconds, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
The silver medal was won by last year’s Asian Champion in this discipline Andrey Remkhe from the continental team Astana Qazaqstan Development Team, who lost 3 seconds to Nicolas Vinokurov.
I am very happy to have won today and become the new U23 Asian Champion. To win here in Almaty means a lot to me! It was a very long and tough race. Besides, the weather in Almaty is very hot now, somewhere around +34, so I had to adapt to the heat. I have never experienced to ride the individual time trials in such weather conditions, but I am proud that I managed to make it and to win! Andrey Remkhe did a great race too, so together we were able to honorably represent Kazakhstan at this Asian Championships!, said Nicolas Vinokurov.