Nigel Dawes: Astana has everything needed to host All Star Game

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In an interview with KHL website, Canadian forward of Astana's Barys Hockey Club Nigel Dawes shared his expectations from the oncoming All Star Game in Ufa, Bashkortostan, and expressed an opinion that the capital of Kazakhstan had already deserved a right to host this sport event.

“It is cool to be a part of the All Star Game, to be among the best players of the KHL. I am expecting a great show! To my mind, the organizers in Ufa will offer us a bright programme! Well, we will see what they are going to surprise us with. A new format means a new experience. More skating, more chances to show your potential and opportunities. Naturally, it will add more sport interest. Of course, it will take some work. I have never met personally either Fyodor Kanareikin or Alexey Badyukov. The most important thing at the All Star Game is to have fun. Attraction of sport commentators is also something new offered by the League. I believe both the organizers and spectators will have fun. However, the All Star Game is a funny festivity of hockey where we should not be serious,” says Nigel Dawes.

“You know, each All Star Game leaves a lot of pleasant and bright impressions. It is a great honour for any player to be a part of such holiday for all hockey amateurs and KHL. The most pleasant thing is that we and fans forget about any races, competition, we just get pleasure from our love for hockey," he adds.

"My associations with Ufa… I have been here many times with Barys. This is the city of hockey. There are always a lot of fans during the games. The arena is beautiful. I will be pleased to visit Ufa for several days. As for presents for my family and friends, I would like to buy souvenirs from the All Star Game for them. I would like also to note that Astana has everything needed to host such an event. Take my word for it! A great arena… a beautiful and modern city… incredible fans. I believe that Astana has deserved this right,” Dawes noted.



Source: sports.kz