    11:29, 19 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Night at Museum marks 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The Night at Museum, dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan, took place in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports.

    This year it was held online. The Alash asyldary graphic portrait contest was held as part of the Night at Museum. The contest marked the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan and 155th anniversary of the Alash government leader, public figure Alikhan Bokeikhanov. 17 participants showcased 30 portraits. Members of the Zhangyru association and the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan took part in it. Portraits of Alikhan Bokeikhanov, doctor Khalel Dosmukhamedov, writers Mirzhakyp Dulatov, Magzhan Zhumabayev, Saken Seifullin, Iliyas Zhansugurov, Zhusupbek Aimauytov, founder of the Kazakh alphabet Akhmet Baiturssynov and other Alash activists were on display.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Culture Events 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
