EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:22, 16 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Night frost to hit Nur-Sultan, Akmola region at night

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Night frost will hit the city of Nur-Sultan and Akmola region tonight, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Temperature will dip to -3°C at night in Akmola region. Thunderstorm, southwestern and southern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for the region tomorrow.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kokshetau at daytime on May 17. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Mercury will drop to -3°C at night in Nur-Sultan on May 17. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!