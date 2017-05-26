Nighttime freeze forecast in six regions of Kazakhstan May 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather is predicted for western, southeastern regions of the country on Friday with rains and thunderstorms to hit some areas on May 26, Kazhydromet says.

Wind speed will strengthen in some parts and dust-storm will strike southern regions.

Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda region will rise to 15-20m/s. Dust-storm is expected there too.

Wind speed in South Kazakhstan, in the morning and in the daytime in Zhambyl region, in the daytime in Almaty and Pavlodar regions will increase to 15-20 m/s.

Nighttime freeze to 3°C is forecast for Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Extremely high fire risk persists in parts of Akmola, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.