Nighttime freeze predicted in Karaganda and Kostanay regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains with thunderstorms as well as stiff wind are forecast today for most regions of the country. Sunny weather will dominate in western and southern regions. Fog will cover some areas in northern, western, north-western and eastern regions.

Gusts of wind in Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions, in the daytime in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.



Fog will descend in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fog is also predicted for Mangistau, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.



Nighttime freeze is expected in Karaganda and Kostanay regions with the mercury to drop to 1-3°C.



Extremely high fire risk remains in Atyrau, South Kazakhstan regions, in some areas of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions.