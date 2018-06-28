EN
    10:10, 28 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Nighttime Ride sports quest to kick off in Karaganda

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM VeloNoch (Nighttime Ride) will be held in Karaganda for the fifth time in a row. Its organizers invite all those willing to join the quest, the regional administration's press service reports. 

    "The first bike at night took place on June 2, the next will be held on June 30," its organizer Anton Knaus said.

    The teams consisting of 5-7 people will fulfill various tasks. Riders over 18 years old may take part in it. The route will run through the centre of the city.

    The registration will start on June 30 at 10 p.m.at Eternal Fire memorial. The ride will finish at 5 a.m.

    Karaganda region Sport
