Nigmatulin and Finnish MP share EXPO impressions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis, has hold a meeting with First Deputy Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Mauri Pekkarinen.

According to the Majilis press service, the Finnish parliamentarian is attending the International Parliamentary Conference on Legislative Base for Innovation Economy in Astana.

Both sides noted a high level of the bilateral cooperation based on friendly relations between the heads of Kazakhstan and Finland. The high expectations for expanded Kazakh-Finnish partnership are attributable to the recent visit of President of Finland Sauli Niinistö.

In addition, the Kazakh and the Finnish parliamentarians, Nigmatulin and Pekkarinen, spoke for further development of interparliamentary cooperation.

Congratulating our country on hostng the Expo and highlighting the high level of its arrangement, the Finnish MP expressed his confidence that Kazakhstan will receive positive feedback from all over the world. At the same time, Mr. Pekkarinen stressed that the development of green technologies is one of the major targets for the whole world.