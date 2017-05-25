Nigmatulin emphasizes parliamentary diplomacy role for security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaking at international round table "Role of parliaments in cooperation and regional security in Central Asia", Chairman of Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has emphasized the role of inter-parliamentary diplomacy in ensuring global and regional security, Kazinform cites the Majilis press-service.

The event arranged by Majilis together with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is underway in Astana. It is timed to the 25th Anniversary of signing Collective Security Treaty and the 10th Anniversary of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

Noting that Kazakhstan officially entered non-permanent membership of UN Security Council on January 1, 2017, Nigmatulin highlighted the intent of our country to actively work for promotion of interests of all the region states ensuring its stability and security, strengthening cooperation and assistance to its growth and development.

At that point, the Speaker of Majilis emphasized the importance of stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan.

"It is not possible to ensure long-term stability in the region without resolving the Afghanistan problem and without integrating this country into regional processes in Central Asia."

The Speaker of Majilis also emphasized the role of parliaments in tackling the challenges with regard to the mechanisms of national and international security.

"Kazakh Parliament primarily focuses on legislative support for the strategic course of our country President Nursultan Nazarbayev in strengthening peace, regional and global security."

He says that our country was one of the first in the region to adopt such groundbreaking laws as "On Official Development Assistance" and "On Peacekeeping".

At the same time, N. Nigmatulin pointed out that new global security challenges in Central Asia region and in the rest of the world require special attention of the CSTO parliamentarians.

However, the Speaker of Majilis drew the attention of the round table to the fact that cooperation of the region's parliamentarians ensures legislative support for international processes bearing in mind the national interests, strengthening independence and security of each state.

Nigmatulin noted that the Kazakh Parliament had ratified 38 international treaties within the CSTO, as well as 17 within the SCO and 3 within CICA.

"Parliamentary diplomacy makes it possible to bring to attention the countries' positions in many international matters and affect the content of the documents of the countries' concern", Nigmatulin stressed.

The round table is attended by parliamentarians of CSTO countries and Afghanistan as well as international experts, representatives of international organizations.