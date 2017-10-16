Nigmatulin: Kazakh President’s initiatives became dialogue platform for various religions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Saint Petersburg, the Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis, Nurlan Nigmatulin, addressed global parliamentary community to support the counterterrorism initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan, the Majilis press service says.

The Majilis Speaker told about Kazakhstan's initiatives and the efforts of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in strengthening the regional and global security while addressing the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in the Tauride Palace.

"Back in 2015, while making a speech at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced a number of counterterrorism initiatives aimed at creating the Global Antiterrorism Coalition under the auspices of the United Nations.

"Today, speaking from this high rostrum, we request the fellow parliamentarians from the member states of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to support the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan on the development and adoption of a "Code of Conduct for the Achievement of a Terrorism Free World" within the United Nations.

I am sure this will be a great contribution global parliamentary community can make to fight against one of the most challenging threats of the 21st century," Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized.

The Majilis Speaker also mentioned the unique model of interethnic and inter-confessional dialogue Kazakhstan has shaped and is successfully developing. He highlighted the country's public policy focused on developing the cultures and languages of the ethnic groups of Kazakhstan, shaping the effective institutions for the interethnic accord, as well as interfaith dialogue.

Speaking about the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan as a unique institution for harmonization of interethnic relations, the Chairman of the Majilis noted that the Assembly is highly praised by the UN, UNESCO, and OSCE.

"The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan's experience could be interesting for the global community as an effective model of institutionalizing the interethnic dialogue for multicultural societies," Nurlan Nigmatulin said.

Noting the achievements of our country in preserving the ethnic cultures in the age of globalization and developing intercultural relations, the Majilis Chairman also underscored the positive experience of other member states of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is the oldest international parliamentary organization founded in 1889. Nowadays, it unites 173 countries and 11 inter-parliamentary organizations. Throughout its history, the IPU promotes the development of parliamentarianism, observance of human rights, establishment of the international peace, and maintaining the international security.

One of the key events of the 137th IPU Assembly was "Sharing our diversity: The 20th anniversary of the. Universal Declaration on Democracy" resolution.