Nigmatulin: Kazakhstan, Czech Republic have wide opportunities for interaction strengthening

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan Rudolf Hykl.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of the Kazakh-Czech interaction, including between the parliamentarians, Kazinform learnt from the Majilis' press service.



The parties noted an active dialogue between the two countries, dynamic development of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. The Chairman of the Majilis highlighted that it was the result of the joint work based on mutual understanding of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Czech President Miloš Zeman.



In turn, the Czech diplomat emphasized the growing dynamics of the Kazakh-Czech cooperation in all areas. Rudolf Hykl highly praised the paces of Kazakhstan's development and said that Kazakhstan had proved itself to be the country with a big potential in the international arena.



Speaking of inter-parliamentary interaction as an important component of the bilateral ties, Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed interest of Kazakh MPs in strengthening the dialogue with the Czech colleagues. According to the Majilis Speaker, the Kazakh side is interested in reforming agrarian and industrial sectors, healthcare sector, education and the mechanisms of tourism development.



Apart from that, among the promising areas of partnership development are the renewable sources of energy and green technologies. The International Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects Development and the IT Startups International Technological Park can serve as the platforms for diversification of the Kazakh-Czech cooperation in innovations. Nurlan Nigmatulin and Rudolf Hykl also discussed the participation of the Czech parliamentarians in the 4th Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments of Europe and Asia "Big Eurasia. Dialogue. Trust. Partnership" slated for September 23-24, 2019 in Nur-Sultan.

As Nurlan Nigmatulin stressed, the joint work of parliamentarians will contribute to boosting the whole range of the Kazakh-Czech relations.