Nigmatulin meets with Vietnamese Parliament Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis, Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with the Chairwoman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the Majilis press service says.

As Nigmatulin noted, the visit of the Vietnamese Parliament Speaker, the first in the history of the bilateral relations, bespeaks Hanoi's intention to maintain the high level of Kazakh-Vietnamese cooperation reached over the past few years.

At the same time, the Majilis Speaker stressed that the President of Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of the cooperation with Vietnam.

In turn, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan highly praised Kazakhstan's achievements, mainly in economy, politics, and diplomacy, and expressed confidence that our country will achieve greater success under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Speaking about the promising areas of further partnership, the sides mentioned trade and economy, transport and logistics, tourism, and agriculture. Nurlan Nigmatulin and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stated that the Agreement on the Free Trade Zone between the EAEU and Vietnam considerably improved the trade relations and contributed to the growth of trade. They also talked about shaping a Eurasian global competitive transport corridor.



The Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam noted that Kazakhstan holds the top spot in Central Asia in terms of economic development, which is illustrative of a strong potential of our country, and also acts as a guarantor for foreign investors.

Discussing the international agenda issues, the Majilis Chairman emphasized the peacekeeping nature of the initiatives of Kazakhstan and the Head of our state. In particular, they dwelled on the activities of our country within the UN Security Council membership in 2017-2018, as well as Astana's dialogue platform for resolving the Syrian conflict.

Underscoring the importance of interparliamentary diplomacy, Nurlan Nigmatulin and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan supported the extension of cooperation both between the dedicated committees and the friendship groups. According to the Majilis Speaker, the Kazakh parliamentarians are interested in Vietnamese colleagues' experience in legislative support for the reforms that contribute to social and economic growth, the establishment of a favorable investment climate, and adoption of innovative technologies.