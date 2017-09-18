Nigmatulin receives Chairperson of AFPPD

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis, has received the delegates of the Asian Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development headed by Chairperson, Member of the House of Councillors of Japan, Keizo Takemi, Kazinform cites the Majilis press service.

The Majilis Speaker noted the importance of what the Forum parliamentarians do to shape and extend the legal framework needed for finding solutions to population issues and development.

Further, Nigmatulin thanked the AFPPD Chairperson for his efforts to strengthen the inter-parliamentary relations between Kazakhstan and Japan.

The Chairman of the Majilis underscored that the official visit paid by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Japan in 2016 made it possible to turn the bilateral cooperation into the enlarged strategic partnership.

Astana and Tokyo have common approaches to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, peaceful uses of atomic energy, and sustainable development.

According to Nigmatulin and Takemi, the same terms for UN Security Council membership for Kazakhstan and Japan in 2017 open up additional opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

During the talks, the sides expressed concern over the North Korean nuclear program situation, noting the increasing threat to the regional and global security.

At the same time, Keizo Takemi highlighted that Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives and efforts, aimed at solving the nuclear non-proliferation issues all over the world, are highly appreciated in Japan. The Japanese parliamentarian also thanked the head of our state for assistance in solving the hot-button international issues.

At the end of the meeting, Nurlan Nigmatulin and Keizo Takemi expressed interest in further development of active inter-parliamentary cooperation.