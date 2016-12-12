Nigmatullin and Volodin supported expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russian parliamentarians will keep getting stronger for the benefit of the people of two countries. Such opinion was expressed today by Mazhilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatullin in the meeting with Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who arrived in Kazakhstan with the first foreign official visit as the Chairman of the Chamber.

During the conversation N. Nigmatullin emphasized good results of Kazakhstan-Russian strategic partnership based on mutual understanding and friendship of the two countries' leaders Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin.

According to the Mazhilis speaker, Kazakhstan and Russia have a trust-based political dialogue, maintain systematized economic relationship, and effectively develop cooperation in the sphere of safety.

It is noted that effective development of bilateral interaction is fostered by the Agreement on neighborhood and alliance in the 21st century, the partnership within the EEU, and also the joint action plan of Kazakhstan and Russia for 2016-2018.

Nigmatullin also stated the high level of interaction between the parliaments of the two countries, which is manifested by the first official visit of the Russian speaker to Kazakhstan on the eve of the celebration of the 25 anniversary of Independence.

The Mazhilis Chairman congratulated the Russian delegates on the Constitution Day which is celebrated today, and wished the colleagues and all Russian people peace, wellbeing and prosperity.

Volodin said: "Our meeting takes place in the significant time for Kazakhstan. [..]. On behalf of the Russian parliamentarians let me congratulate the citizens of Kazakhstan on the Day of Independence", - V. Volodin told.

Speaking about the prospects of inter-parliamentary interaction, N. Nigmatullin emphasized the importance of the new concept of foreign policy of Russia oriented to strengthening of cooperation with the CIS countries and the EEU.

Chairman of Mazhilis noted, the parliaments of the two countries will activate the work the Interparliamentarian Councils for interaction with the State Duma and Mazhilis. The parties agreed to exchange law-making experience at the level of committees and cooperation groups.

"Due to the active and consecutive work of Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation show very good results, both in bilateral cooperation, and within integration associations. The main objective of Mazhilis and the State Duma is to ensure implementation of all arrangements of our presidents", - N. Nigmatullin emphasized.