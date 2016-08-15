Nijat Rahimov celebrates his Olympic gold medal with ‘eagle’ dance (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter Nijat Rahimov left the internet baffled with his Lezgi dance after competition in a 77kg category at the Rio Olympic Games.

The Kazakh sportsman originating from Azerbaijan performed his traditional dancing to celebrate his gold medal and leaving Chinese Lyu Xiaojun behind.

Besides, Rahimov beat the best clean and jerk record, which belonged to Russian Oleg Perepechenov since 2001.