EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:32, 27 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Nijat Rahimov wished success to Kazakh Paralympians in Rio

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM From September 5 to 19, Rio de Janeiro will host XV Summer Paralympic Games. 10 Kazakhstani athletes are going to participate in them, Kazinform reports.

    Rio Olympics champion Nijat Rahimov wished success  to the sportsmen.

    As the National Paralympic Committee told Kazinform, the team is fully ready for the competitions and all required equipment has been bought for them, such as wheelchairs, swimming suits etc.

    528 sets of medals will be offered in 22 sports at the Rio Paralympic Games this year.

    For the first time in its Paralympic history, Kazakhstani sportsmen have won 10 quotas and will defend the honour of our country in five sports: judo, powerlifting, track and field, swimming and archery. 

    #НижатРахимов передает эстафетную палочку победителя-золотого победителя всем участникам Паралимпийской сборной в Рио2016. #Rio2016 #paralympics #kazparalympics

    Видео опубликовано Kazakhstan Paralympics (@kazparalympics) Авг 26 2016 в 7:12 PDT

    Tags:
    Sport 2016 Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!