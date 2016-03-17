Nike unveils its self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well, looks like the future has arrived. Many things we couldn't even imagine are available in stores now.

How out of mind were you thinking of self-lacing shoes some time ago? You were not, it's not a thing of the distant future. It's here. Nike unveiled its new self-lacing shoes HyperAdapt 1.0, which is probably the revolution in the shoe making business.

Check out those sneakers or they became something else now.

Video is taken from the official Nike channel on Youtube.