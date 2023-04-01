EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:21, 01 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Nikita Abdrakhmanov lifts Kazakhstan to gold at Youth World Weightlifting Championships

    None
    Photo: prosports.kz
    TIRANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Nikita Abdrakhmanov clinched gold at the 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Albania, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

    Abdrakhmanov lifted a total weight of 369 kg (164+205) in the -102kg weight category.

    Other Kazakhstani weightlifters also hauled medals at the competition, namely Nurdos Sabyr, Erasyl Saulebekov, Nurasyl Arapbai, Darya Balabyuk, Altynai Tanibergenova, and Taisia Alexeyeva.

    The event brought together 268 athletes from 57 countries.


    Tags:
    Weightlifting Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!