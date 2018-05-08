Nikol Pashinyan elected as Prime Minister of Armenia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Armenian lawmakers elected Head of Yelk Faction Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenpress reports.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

Pashinyan needed at least 53 votes in the 105-seat unicameral parliament to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

An elected Prime Minister must nominate deputy Prime Ministers and ministers of his Cabinet to the President within five days after taking office. After the formation of the government, the Prime Minister must present his Cabinet's action plan for parliamentary debates within 20 days. Lawmakers have seven days for debating the action plan.

In the event of the parliament's rejection of the action plan, the elected PM resigns and new elections of PM take place. If a new Prime Minister is elected in the second elections and again the action plan isn't approved, the parliament is dissolved and snap elections take place.