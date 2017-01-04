Nikolai Levnikov appointed as FFK Chief of Referee and Inspection Department

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known Russian specialist Nikolai Levnikov has been appointed as Chief of Referee and Inspection Department of Kazakhstan Football Federation.

Earlier, Levnikov served as Chairman of Referee Committee of the Russian Football Union.

Nikolai Levnikov was born on May 15, 1956.

He was also FIFA international category judge.

Levnikov worked as a referee at Russian and international matches, Europe 1996, Confederation 1997 and 1998 World Championships.

In 2008-2009, Levnikov worked as Chief of the Referee and Inspection Department of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

From October 2012 through 2016, Levnikov was a Chief of Referee Committee of the Russian Football Union.

Levnikov is a member of the UEFA Referee Committee.