Nine confirmed dead in M6.5 quake in southwestern Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Nine people have been confirmed dead after a powerful earthquake jolted southwestern Japan on Thursday night, local police said Friday.

The magnitude-6.5 quake at 9:26 p.m. registered a maximum 7 on the Japanese seismic scale in the town of Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture in southern Kyushu, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued and no abnormalities have been detected at nuclear power plants in the area.

The nine dead are three men and four women aged between 54-94 in Mashiki, and a 29-year-old man and 68-year-old woman in the Higashi Ward of Kumamoto City.

Source: Kyodo News