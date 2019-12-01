EN
    12:00, 01 December 2019

    Nine dead in US plane crash — TV

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Nine people, including the pilot and two children, died in a plane crash in South Dakota, United States, on Saturday, the NBC TV channel said citing Brule County state's attorney, Theresa Maule Rossow.

    She said the Pilatus PC-12 single-engine turboprop aircraft, heading to Idaho Falls (Idaho), crashed shortly after takeoff from the Chamberlain Municipal Airport. According to the report, the incident was probably caused by rough weather.

    The plane had 12 people on board. The survivors were taken to a nearby hospital, their condition is unknown.

    The Federal Aviation Administration said circumstances surrounding the accident are being established.

    Source: TASS

    World News
