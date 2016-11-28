Nine detained over east China power plant collapse

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nine people have been detained in connection with a deadly accident at a power plant in China's Jiangxi Province, police said Monday, Kazinform learnt from China Daily.

As reported earlier, at least 74 people were killed as a cooling tower platform collapsed in Fengcheng City on November 24. Two more were injured.

Construction on the cooling tower is part of an expansion of the Fengcheng Power Plant owned by Jiangxi Ganneng Co. Ltd. The tower is being built by Hebei Yineng Tower Engineering Co. Ltd.

Further investigation is under way.