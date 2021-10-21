Nine die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 151 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

221 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, nine deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were added in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has detected 78,309 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 66,974 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,988 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,844 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 923,060 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 866,242 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.